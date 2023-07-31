MOHICAN TOWNSHIP — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Mohican Township, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dennis M. Marks, 80, of Perrysville, Carl Dowdy, 70, of Mansfield, and a 16-year-old juvenile all suffered injuries and were taken to hospitals in Ashland and Mansfield.

According to the Patrol, the incident took place on U.S. 30 eastbound at the intersection of County Road 2175 in Ashland County at approximately 8:27 a.m.

The Trooper’s report stated that a 2022 Kia Forte driven by Marks was eastbound on US 30. A 2006 Honda Civic driven by a 16-year-old juvenile was southbound on County Road 2175 and failed to yield at the yield sign at the intersection of U.S. 30.

According to the Patrol, the Honda Civic pulled out into the path of the Kia Forte and both vehicles collided. After the collision, the Kia Forte went off of the south side of the roadway and came to a final rest on its left side. The Honda Civic came to a final rest in the roadway.

Both the driver of the Kia Forte and his passenger sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to Ashland Samaritan Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

All three individuals involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The U.S. 30 eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 1 hour.

Other agencies assisting at the crash scene were: Jeromesville Fire & EMS, Hayesville Fire & EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.



Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.