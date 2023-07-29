ONTARIO – – A delicious scent of frosted cookies, caramel and chocolate wafts through the door of Bake My Day to greet each customer.

After being closed during a move from its Stumbo Road location, the Ontario bakery reopened its doors Friday with a ribbon cutting at 803 N. Lexington-Springmill Road.

This is the bakery’s third commercial move, previously operating across the street from its current location and on Stumbo Road for more than two years.

Artist Allison Pence painted the designs of Bake My Day’s new location

Lisa Bihl and her husband Adam bought the bakery business from Todd and Becky Sipe earlier this year. Before purchasing Bake My Day, Bihl said she was a loyal customer.

“I talked with the previous owners and asked if they would consider selling the business,” she said. “They’ve done a great job rubbing this bakery and our community really loves it.”

As the nextdoor neighbor to AR Workshop, Bihl said she wants the business together to become “a destination” for local residents.

“We opened AR Workshop to have a family-friendly local company that offers a place to be creative with your family or with your co-workers,” Bihl said. “Now, you can get a handful of cookies and go next door and craft, and there’s a fun afternoon.”

Mayor Randy Hutchinson thanked the Bihls for their investment in Ontario at Friday’s ribbon cutting.

“Both of these businesses are great for our community, thank you for keeping it here, and keep up the great work,” he said.

Diana Hochstetler started the business out of her home kitchen about 10 years ago and has stayed involved as lead decorator.

“Diana’s a generational decorator now,” Bihl said. “She has some repeat customers who she made their wedding cake for and now she’s doing their kids’ birthday cakes.”

Hochstetler said she’s happy for the Bake My Day team to be operating out of the Lexington-Springmill Road space.

“It’s really beautiful in here, and I think it’s going to be a great partnership,” she said. “Lisa has some great ideas on the vision of operating the business.”

Hochstetler said her favorite items to decorate are the cookies, but she also loves any custom orders. Cakes can be created from cartoon characters or even with edible printed images.

“I love any order where we can create something that makes people go, ‘Wow, I love it,’ ” she said.

Bake My Day offers decorated cookies, chocolates, cakes, cupcakes, popcorn and other treats. It also sells gluten-free cookies and cakes.

Bihl invited everyone to visit Bake My Day at their new location “and leave all your stress at the door.”

“The smell really invites you in and makes you feel good,” Bihl said. “I’m so grateful for the team here and happy to carry on the bakery’s history.”

Bake My Day is located at 803 N. Lexington-Springmill Road between CheckSmart and AR Workshop and across the street from Outback Steakhouse.

Its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The bakery can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @bakemyday419.