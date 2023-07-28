SHELBY — Prayer, deep-thought, and support from her family was all Rebekah Elliott, owner of The Nail Nook salon, needed to open her own business, just minutes from her childhood home in Shelby.

Elliott stood with husband Austin, daughter Nora, Shelby Mayor Steve Schag and members of the Richland Area Chamber, to celebrate her new storefront at 10 High School Ave. with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

“We want to congratulate Rebekah for stepping out on the entrepreneurial train,” Schag said. “We hope that it will be a wonderful ride for you and the city of Shelby together.”

Rebekah Elliott, owner of The Nail Nook Shelby, was joined by Shelby Mayor Steve Schag and members of the Richland Area Chamber to celebrate the opening of her 10 High School Ave. storefront on Friday.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jessica Gribben, Economic Development Director for Northern Richland County and the city of Shelby.

“We’re happy you (Elliott) invested in Shelby and that you have a business here,” Gribben said.

Elliott, a 2015 Plymouth High School graduate, was born and raised in Shelby. She moved back to her hometown after graduation and now lives just minutes from her new business.

Receiving her cosmetology license from Apex Academy in 2018, Elliott began her professional career at Salon Vivace in Mansfield, where she worked for two years.

She decided to shift her attention solely to nails and started work at Local Roots Salon in Shelby from 2020 to 2023.

Several nail polish options are displayed on the walls of The Nail Nook in Shelby.

Elliott said that pursuing her own business began with a text message from her sister-in-law, which was a link leading to the listing for 10 High School Ave.

“When I visited this place, it gave me the feeling of just being in my own room,” Elliott said.

Several weeks passed after Elliot’s tour of the future storefront. Most of that time period was spent in thought, prayer and discussion with her husband Austin.

“I felt like it was perfect, so we just went for it,” she said.

Fun colors and decor create a fun and inviting atmosphere at The Nail Nook.

Elliott said that she was thankful to have help and support from her family throughout the process. She credited her mother and mother-in-law, as well as her husband, who helped physically and mentally, she said.

“I never actually wanted to own a nail salon,” Elliott said admittedly. “I just thought it’d be too much work.”

She said the available space at her new storefront is perfect for the pace and preferences that she has for her desired operating style.

“You go to some nail salons and they just seem so hectic and busy,” Elliott said. “I didn’t want that.”

The official logo of The Nail Nook in Shelby, OH.

Joining Elliott in her new venture is Dorian Regedanz, who graduated from Apex Academy in May. Regedanz said that she was introduced to Elliott through a few of her academy instructors and the rest is history.

“I met Rebekah and we kind of just hit it off,” said Regedanz.

“I didn’t even think about wanting to go anywhere else,” she said. “When I walked in there (Nail Nook), I felt at home.”

Dorian Regedanz (left) and Rebekah Elliott stand in front of their new storefront in downtown Shelby.

Regedanz said she’s excited to finally be in a position where she knows what she wants to do for a living.

“I’ve found something that I genuinely love and I’m so excited to do it with Rebekah,” she said.

Both Elliott and Regedanz are excited for their new venture and look forward to becoming more visible and involved throughout the community.

The Nail Nook Owner, Rebekah Elliot, and Shelby Mayor Steve Schag shake hands following the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The new business offers its services by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, send a message to The Nail Nook on Facebook.

To schedule an appointment specifically with Regedanz, visit Nails by Dorian or the Nail Nook on Facebook.