MANSFIELD — A staggering 365 homeless students within the Mansfield City School district need more than just paper and pencils this school year — and year round.

The Sluss Realty second annual “Stuff the Bus,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, will support the district’s S.A.F.E. program once again.

While general school supplies are definitely needed, so are things like handheld toys, diapers, puzzles, blankets and pillows. *Full list at the bottom.

Backpacks are among the items that will be collected at the Stuff the Bus event.

The S.A.F.E. Homeless Program is a collaborative effort by the Mansfield City Schools, local shelters, and the community to provide supplemental educational services to children and youth who are experiencing homelessness. S.A.F.E. is funded through the McKinney-Vento Act and serves hundreds of children and youth annually.

“When we talk about homelessness, it doesn’t mean they’re living under a bridge,” said S.A.F.E Project Assistant Barb Kern. “They’re in a motel or hotel, which a lot of our local churches are amazing at supplying funding for. Many of these children are couch surfing, so the public doesn’t think that they are housing insecure because they’re not wandering the streets — but they need just as much help.

“Many of these families are doubling up, but then what happens when the landlord hears and evicts them? Now two families are without housing. Something as small as a handheld toy is more important than you can imagine. That’s a child’s security and most of the time, it’ll keep them out of trouble with Mom and Dad.

“These situations are already stressful, and Mom and Dad are already irritable and if a kid had something to entertain them, it could stop abuse just by staying out of their parent’s hair. For the older kids, blankets are their security. It’s psychological. The Dollar Store is a great place to get a lot of these things.”

Sluss Realty Marketing Director Jami Kinton-Sluss said the program is special to her on another level.

“My dad, John Kinton, used to be a principal at the former Carpenter Elementary. He often talked about many of the hardships that the students and families were going through at his school,” Kinton-Sluss said. “I remember, everyday he would take students home himself who didn’t have a ride.

“Finally, he actually donated our second car to one family. As a little girl I remember I couldn’t believe we gave a car away and my dad told me that they needed it more than we did. I never forgot that.”

Cleaning products and personal hygiene items will also be accepted during the Stuff the Bus event.

Sluss Stuff the Bus will take place at the Ontario Sluss office, 1641 Park Ave. West, Mansfield. There will be a large Mansfield City School bus parked out front and agents ready to help donors unload and go.

Kathy Goodwin, a community health worker focusing on housing and security, helps focus on the parents, saying she’s “halfway between a secretary and a friend” to the families. She refers them to health programs, attends truancy hearings, helps parents fill out applications, refers social services and so much more.

The S.A.F.E program allows parents to walk into a giant room, housed within the board office, filled with clothing, personal care items, toys and so much more and allows them to pick what they need.

While several programs, businesses and individuals have generously donated to the S.A.F.E. program, Barb said Sluss Stuff the Bus was their largest drive to date.

“Drives like these allow us to focus more on the kids and the families so that we’re not having to completely worry about keeping all of these things in stock,” Kathy said. “The donations and support make a direct difference in the lives of these children. It’s not just about homelessness, it was also about awareness of the program.”

When asked what is most needed, Barb said, “We are always in need of everything on that list. We could get rid of 10 pillows in one day and those could have sat for a month. We just never know what’s needed.”

Items needed:

Skinny markers

Pencils

Index cards

Highlighters

Handheld toys and puzzles

Laundry soap (hypo-allergenic preferred)

Chapstick

Shampoo/conditioner

Pillow (pillowcases)

Paper plates and plasticware

Clorox

Toilet paper

Bandaids/Neosporin

Post-its

Crayons

Gluesticks

Playdough

Workbooks

Small dolls/stuffed animals

Hairbrushes

Body wash

Blankets/throws

Dish soap

Lotion

Diapers/wipes

For more information, call Sluss Realty at 419-529-3047 and ask for Jami Kinton-Sluss or email jsluss@slussrealty.com