MANSFIELD — Due to the severe weather forecasted for the Richland County area on Saturday, July 29, 2023, the 2023 Mansfield Family Festival is canceled.

Due to the size of the event, there is no 2023 rescheduled date.

“While we are disappointed not to be able to host this amazing community event, the Festival Planning Committee decided to cancel out of the utmost concern for the safety of the staff, vendors, sponsors, and attendees,” said Jessica Ney, MRCPL Community Engagement Coordinator, and Festival Committee member.

The community should continue to follow the Mansfield Family Festival Facebook page for future updates about the event.