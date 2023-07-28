GALION — State and local officials gathered yesterday afternoon to celebrate the new 50,000 square foot speculative industrial building developed by JBS Development in the Galion Industrial Park.

The pre-engineered metal building is expandable to more than 100,000 square feet, will be complete within the next 30 days, and is available for lease now.

The ribbon cutting was hosted by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce and followed building tours, a continuing education seminar for realtors, expert presentations, and a networking lunch. The half-day informational marketing event—branded the US 30 Expansion Expo (us30expo.com)—was co-organized by the Crawford Partnership and the Galion Port Authority.

Steve Bridgford, JBS co-owner and Vice President at J&F Construction, said “As a developer and construction company, our motive for this building goes beyond business – it’s driven by a commitment to community service. We took a calculated risk to support the local economy and provide a space that fosters growth and opportunity. Offering competitively priced facilities with 32′ high ceilings, state-of-the-art heating, and four dock doors along with a drive-in door, we aim to empower businesses with the infrastructure they need to thrive and succeed.”

Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary was pleased with the event:

“As Mayor of Galion, I’m delighted to cut the ribbon on the new Galion spec building. This represents the culmination of nearly a decade of work and JBS Development deserves the entire community’s thanks for investing in Galion.”

State Representative Riordan McClain welcomed the event and new building, saying “To benefit from the growth coming to Ohio will require having both facilities and workforce ready to meet the demands of businesses looking to locate here. Emphasizing and capitalizing on Route 30 is key to our area’s success. This development is good news.”

About the Crawford Partnership

Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio. In 2022, Crawford County was ranked in the top four percent for economic development as a micropolitan and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for businesses and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org.