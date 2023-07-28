BUCYRUS — Haring Realty is opening a branch office in downtown Bucyrus at 116 Washington Square.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration will take place on Aug. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Gift bags also available during the Bucyrus Area Chamber First Friday that evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is encouraged to stop by and meet a few of the agents.



“This new office will help us serve our clients between our Fostoria Office and our office in Mansfield” said Melissa Viers, Associate Broker and REALTOR with Haring Realty.

“I live in Crawford County and will work out of this branch throughout the week along with other agents who serve Crawford County.”



Haring Realty broker and owner, Peter Haring, has been planning a regional office in Crawford County for several months.

“We are continuing to grow and the Bucyrus office will complement our already established offices.” Haring said. “We are excited about the growth opportunities in Crawford County and Bucyrus.

“With everything that has been happening in Bucyrus lately, it’s the right time to expand here.”