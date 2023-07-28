ONTARIO – Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available during the Senior Day at the Red Barn at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Monday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gift cards will be given to individuals who receive vaccinations. This event is hosted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging. Third Street Family Health Services will administer the vaccinations.

For more information, please contact Taylor Smith at 567-247-6477.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.

