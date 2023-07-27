CLEVELAND — A Severe Weather Alert has been issued in north central Ohio by the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

A heat advisory went into effect at 9:49 p.m. on Thursday night and remains in place through 9 p.m. on Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index value could reach 104 degrees in portions of north central Ohio, northeast and northwest sections of the state.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, and residents are advised to use caution when venturing outside.

