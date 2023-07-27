Chalmer Hall, 87, of Crestline, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Avita Galion Hospital, Galion, OH.

Chalmer was born in Morehead, KY on April 29, 1936, to the late Estill and Mary (Jones) Hall. He married Sandy (Hoffman) on February 23, 1957, and she survives him in Crestline.

Chalmer owned and operated Halls Limo Service for twenty years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and gardening his sunflowers and tomatoes. Chalmer was a down to earth kind of guy. He loved his wife passionately for sixty-six years of marriage. Chalmer always put family first.

In addition to his wife Sandy, Chalmer is survived by his children; Chalmer (Beth) Hall Jr. of Bucyrus, Janet Hall of Crestline, Larry Hall of Crestline, Tim (Shauna) Hall of Bucyrus, Vicki (Shaine Rayborn) Hall of Bucyrus; twelve grandchildren; Christopher Hall, Nicholas Hall, Mark Hall, Randy Hall, Jennifer Saum, Stephanie Hancock, Kristina Hall, Taylor Cook, Hunter Hall, Kristen (Jeremy) Zucchero, and Kelsey Saum, twenty-seven great grandchildren, his brother, Bobby (Linda) Alfrey, of Florida, and his dog Stimpy.

Chalmer was preceded in death by his grandchild, Kyle Saum, Sr., and his great grandchild, Aubrey Enderle, his siblings, Kenneth Hall, Billy Alfrey, Juanita Pfahler, and Betty Lou Alfrey.

Friends may call on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral services at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Chalmer or send condolences to the Hall family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

