Herta Lili (Renz) Panknin, age 92, of Shelby, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at her home.

Herta was born October 30, 1930 in Jamki/Kreis Lutsk, Poland, the daughter of the late Eduard and Olga (Renz) Renz. Herta married her late husband, Horst Werner Joachim Panknin, on March 22, 1952. Together in 1953, they moved to the United States where her parents already resided in Plymouth, Ohio. It was in Shelby where they raised their daughters and lived the majority of their lives. Herta spent her professional life as a tailor doing alterations and providing customer service at Lenzmeier’s, Oscar’s, and Lazarus/Macy’s- a job she genuinely loved.

Herta lived a life with a desire and will to try anything as the opportunity was presented. She genuinely enjoyed life and new experiences. She loved crafts of all kinds, especially crocheting and knitting- having been a part of the Marvin Memorial Library knitting group. Herta was an avid gardener, both flowers and vegetables, and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She particularly enjoyed traveling with Horst- especially their trips to Australia, Hawaii, and out west.

Herta is survived by her daughters: Barb (Ted) Cline of Whispering Pines, NC and Dorothy (Bob) Olewiler of Shiloh; grandchildren: Carrie (Matt) Hungate, Amy (Brian) Leden, Joshua (Leah) Olewiler, Samuel (Emily) Olewiler, and Benjamin (Katelyn) Olewiler; great grandchildren: Evelyn and Everett Hungate, Ava, Brynna, Cameron, and Davis Leden, and Rebekah and Isaac Olewiler; brothers: Erwin (Wilma) Renz of Mansfield and Horst (YoungAe) Renz of NY; sisters-in-law: Virginia Renz of Shelby and Rosie Renz of Chicago; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Herta was preceded in death by her brothers: Albert, Edwin, Arnold, Edmund, and Ewald Renz; and sisters: Hedwig, Hildegard, Edith, and Erika Renz.

Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate the services with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery, Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or Marvin Memorial Library, 29 West Whitney Avenue, Shelby, Ohio 44875.

Online condolences may be left on Herta’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.