COLUMBUS — The illustration above depicts the recapture of artillery at Shiloh Church by the 1st Army of the Ohio.

This scene took place at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee, April 6 and 7, 1862. It was also known as the Battle of Pittsburg Landing.

The Battle of Shiloh was a key Union victory, but the most devastating to that point of the Civil War.

Confederate Gen. Sidney Johnston was killed in this battle, and that factoid proved to be a critical blow to the South’s morale.

After the war, Confederate president Jefferson Davis wrote, “When Sidney Johnston fell, it was the turning point of our fate; for we had no other hand to take up his work in the West.”

The Union Army, led by Ohio product Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, pressed on toward Corinth, Mississippi. His aim was to capture control of the Mississippi River, something that was not secured until Vicksburg fell on July 4, 1863.

At the Battle of Shiloh, the First Ohio Regiment fought to recapture a Union artillery, eventually resulting in the conclusion of the Battle of Shiloh.

The illustration shows Union forces firing cannons and preparing to surge toward the artillery, which has several men on the roof. The bodies of fallen or wounded soldiers and horses are strewn along the front of the buildings, and opposing forces can be seen approaching from the back of the image.

This illustration was originally printed in “Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War,” by Alfred H. Guernsey and Henry M. Alden, 1894.