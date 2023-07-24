MANSFIELD — An Ontario resident was killed Saturday night in a fatal collision on Park Avenue West, according to a Mansfield Police report.

Ethan Delaney, 22, was traveling eastbound in the outer lane of Park Avenue West on a black 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle, according to a traffic crash report.

Mansfield Police stated that Delaney struck a GMC Sierra 1500 pick up truck, driven by Onray Smoot, 54, of Mansfield, as the truck was exiting the parking lot at 1291 Park Avenue West. The crash occurred at 10:21 p.m.

Delaney, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle.

Neither alcohol nor drug use are suspected factors in the crash. Smoot was wearing a seatbelt and police noted he sustained possible injury. Both individuals were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

The police report indicated unsafe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Police estimated the motorcycle was traveling at about 65 miles per hour when it struck the Sierra’s front driver side fender.