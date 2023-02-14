Too close for comfort: Lexington strains past Shelby
Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lexington passed in a 66-59 victory at Shelby's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 14.
Shelby authored a promising start, taking a 29-24 advantage over Lexington at the end of the first quarter.
The Whippets took a 29-26 lead over the Minutemen heading to the halftime locker room.
Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 46-42 lead over Shelby.
The Minutemen held on with a 20-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Bent but not broken: Lucas weathers scare to dispatch Clear Fork
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lucas wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-50 over Clear Fork on February 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Big Walnut overcomes Ashland in seat-squirming affair
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Big Walnut nipped Ashland 59-54 on February 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Just a bit better: Bucyrus slips past Riverdale
Mighty close, mighty fine, Bucyrus wore a victory shine after clipping Riverdale 58-55 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 14.
Hiland severs West Holmes' hopes
Hiland charged West Holmes and collected a 61-51 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
River Valley outlasts Centerburg in topsy-turvy battle
Playing with a winning hand, River Valley trumped Centerburg 85-66 in Ohio boys basketball on February 14.
Coshocton outlasts Danville in topsy-turvy battle
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Coshocton will take its 77-61 victory over Danville in Ohio boys basketball action on February 14.
Blowout: Utica delivers statement win over East Knox
Utica delivered all the smoke to disorient East Knox and flew away with an 85-61 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 14.
