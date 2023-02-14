Boys Basketball Roundup art 1

Too close for comfort: Lexington strains past Shelby

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lexington passed in a 66-59 victory at Shelby's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 14.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.