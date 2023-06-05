Konnor Daughriety

Mount Vernon junior third baseman Konner Daughriety earned first-team all-Ohio honors in Division I in 2023. The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state lists Monday. 

MOUNT VERNON — Konnor Daughriety took his place among the state’s best.

Mount Vernon’s junior third baseman, Daughriety was selected to the All-Ohio first team by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

