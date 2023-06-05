MOUNT VERNON — Konnor Daughriety took his place among the state’s best.
Mount Vernon’s junior third baseman, Daughriety was selected to the All-Ohio first team by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.
MOUNT VERNON — Konnor Daughriety took his place among the state’s best.
Mount Vernon’s junior third baseman, Daughriety was selected to the All-Ohio first team by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year, Daughriety batted .512 with five home runs and 36 runs batted in. He had nine doubles and five triples and scored 31 runs as the Yellow Jackets finished second in the OCC to three-time reigning champ Wooster.
Wooster’s Blake Bowen joined Daughriety on the All-Ohio first team. The Kentucky-bound senior shortstop batted .492 with five doubles, four triples, four home runs and 25 runs batted in.
Gahanna Lincoln’s Adam Buerger was selected the OHSBCA Division I Player of the Year. The senior batted .518 with five homers and 41 RBIs.
Cincinnati Moeller’s Tim Held was selected the Coach of the Year. Moeller will play Walsh Jesuit in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday at Canal Park in Akron.
Player of the Year: Adam Buerger, Gahanna Lincoln.
Coach of the Year: Tim Held, Cincinnati Moeller.
Pitcher: Ryan Peich, Walsh Jesuit; Brayden Weiss, Anthony Wayne; Aaron England, Fairfield.
Catcher: Mason Eckleman, Walsh Jesuit; Thatcher Dietz, Westerville South.
First Base: Brock Amelung, Olentangy Liberty; Alex Dupree, Sylvania Northview.
Second Base: Connor Hutchinson, Troy; Conner Peer, Dublin Scioto.
Shortstop: Adam Buerger, Gahanna Lincoln; Blake Bowen, Wooster.
Third Base: Konnor Daughriety, Mount Vernon; Carter Hansen, Hilliard Bradley.
Outfield: Max Palinski, Cleveland St. Ignatius; Cole Cahill, Olentangy Orange; Jaden Upper, Lebanon; Ryan Pattison, University School.
Utility: Toby Hueber, Cincinnati Moeller; Michael Murphy, Mason.
Pitcher: Colton Hartman, Lebanon; Isaac Cooperrider, Lancaster; Cam Gilkerson, Hilliard Darby.
Catcher: Nate Hill, Medina; Luke Vaughn, Cincinnati Elder.
First Base: Diego Astacio, Olentangy Orange; Jake Hanley, Mason.
Second Base: John Simecek, Walsh Jesuit; Tommy ElFaye, GlenOak.
Shortstop: A.J. Ewing, Springboro; Mason Onate, Olentangy Liberty.
Third Base: Connor Barber, Toledo Whitmer; Deacon Nelson, University School.
Outfield: Aaron Keating, Wadsworth; Sean Krueckeberg, Mason; Roy McCrandall, Bowsher; Parker Falkenstein, Akron Hoban.
Utility: Nick Kudika, Columbus Watterson; Andrew Karhoff, Akron Hoban; Hunter Richardson, Butler.
Pitcher: Max Wagar, Highland; Luke Burroughs, Springboro; Chase Meyer, Amherst Steele.
Catcher: Ben Clark, New Albany; Nate Manley, Cincinnati Moeller.
First Base: Clay Burdette, Cincinnati Moeller.
Outfield: Alejandro Covas, Walsh Jesuit; Blake Hajjar, Olentangy Liberty; Brandon Lucek, Strongsville; Marco Morrison, Anthony Wayne.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.