Cardington-Lincoln manhandles Mt. Gilead May 15, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cardington-Lincoln put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Mt. Gilead for a 12-1 victory during this Ohio baseball game.Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Mt Gilead squared off on May 4, 2022 at Mt Gilead High School.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mt Gilead High School Cardington High School Ohio Baseball Sports History School Systems Journalism Trending Cancun Tacos & Margaritas restaurant to open in former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield Richland County Drug Court provides an alternative to incarceration Operation Clean Sweep set for May 16 in Mansfield Mansfield City Council to consider $400K to help launch Sterkel Park for All A mile in her heels: Mansfield Christian student to compete for Miss Ohio Teen USA Construction updates: U.S. 30 rehabilitation, Ganges Five Points Road now open Dennis “Denny” Joseph Shade 60% approval amendment to appear on local ballots in new August special election 2 men arrested, guns, cash & suspected drugs seized in 2 METRICH raids Chasing the Dream: Madison's Ajian invited to Steelers' rookie minicamp Loading…