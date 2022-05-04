Our initiative to increase reporting in Shelby and northern Richland County

Shelby is the second-largest city in Richland County. It’s bigger than Ontario, Bellville, Butler, or Lexington. Just like all of those communities, Shelby has seen a gradual decline in local news reporting.
In 2022, with the help of the Shelby community, we aim to change that.
Richland Source has a plan to increase coverage of northern Richland County by adding a reporter dedicated to Shelby, Plymouth and Shiloh. The reporting will align with our values to tell the whole story of the communities so residents understand not simply what’s going on in their town, but how the developments impact their life.
There is a lot happening in northern Richland County, headlined by Shelby’s three-phase revitalization plan. The Source’s coverage will both inform readers and provide opportunities to engage with initiatives. Our reporting mix will be co-designed with readers and stakeholders. Regular reader listening and surveys will create a two-way conversation and include everyone.
We envision a region where citizens are informed, engaged and energized around a shared reality. Richland Source is the right partner to tell the whole story of the organizations and leaders who aim to inspire excitement and hope for the future of Shelby, Plymouth and Shiloh.
At the Source, we fund reporting expansions through a combination of community and philanthropic support. We’re excited to announce that Angela Phillips and Phillips Tube Group has made a significant commitment to lead the investment in independent local reporting for the Shelby area, but we’re not to our goal yet.
If you want to learn about how your organization might join Phillips Tube Group in bringing more news to Shelby, let’s talk.Donate now to invest in this work today.
