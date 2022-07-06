NECIC Executive Director Deanna West-Torrence remembers Geneva "Kay" Smith, a long-time community organizer who died in December at age 40. NECIC board members and staff recognized Smith during the organization's annual board meeting Wednesday.
MANSFIELD -- The following letter is a notice to the community from Deanna West-Torrence, executive director for North End Community Improvement Collaborative, in reference to Kay Day.
Dear Friend,
In December 2019 we lost an angel with the passing of Geneva “Kay” Smith. As our community organizer, Kay was dedicated to making a difference in the North End. She was such a profound light in the lives around her and we only hope to keep her work and name alive.
With the help of Kay’s sister, Aretha Grier, and members of the community; we have created “Kay Day” to celebrate all of Kay’s accomplishments and to shine light on her influence on those around her.
Kay was a prominent influence in the community. Her love for the City of Mansfield touched everyone that she reached. Some of the initiatives and programs she led were: The North End Elder Program, Neighbor Up Night, WeACT, M-CAV, Open Table, My Brother’s Keeper, and so much more. She also was an active partner with the Mansfield Police Department.
Kay Day will be held on July 30 at NECIC Urban Farm, 311 Bowman St. Mansfield, Ohio 44903. The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. There will be a free cookout, kid’s games, along with a bounce house and other activities.
This day will also serve a day to uplift mothers who had lost a child recently and kids in the community that need school supplies. Both groups that Kay was passionate about.
While we are actively working to secure funds for this event, we could use help in making our $5,000 goal. It is our hope that you would be willing to make contributions in any amount would be greatly appreciated.
You are welcome to stop by our office, 134 N Main St. Mansfield, OH 44902. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at 419-522-1611 and we will follow up with you shortly. Thank you in advance for helping make Kay Day a special one. We hope to see you there!
Sincerely,
Deanna West-Torrence
Executive Director for NECIC
