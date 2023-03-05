Kettering Alter nips Cincinnati Taft in taut scare Mar 5, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kettering Alter survived Cincinnati Taft in a 46-43 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.In recent action on Feb. 25, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas . Click here for a recap. Kettering Alter took on Hamilton Badin on Feb. 28 at Kettering Archbishop Alter. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cincinnati Taft High School Kettering Archbishop Alter Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival headlines statewide events Martin "Marty" Moritz One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund March 4: Ohio high school boys basketball tournament roundup Ashland County woman convicted of animal cruelty sentenced to jail, but time won't start until Aug. Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event