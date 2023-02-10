A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coshocton nabbed it to nudge past Crooksville 57-50 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Coshocton drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Crooksville after the first quarter.
The Ceramics came from behind to grab the advantage 24-19 at intermission over the Redskins.
The scoreboard showed Crooksville with a 35-33 lead over Coshocton heading into the third quarter.
A 24-15 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Redskins' defeat of the Ceramics.
