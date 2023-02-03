New Lexington painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Coshocton's defense for a 61-32 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.

New Lexington opened with a 25-14 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

