New Lexington painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Coshocton's defense for a 61-32 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
New Lexington opened with a 25-14 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 37-19 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.
New Lexington steamrolled to a 50-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 11-10 advantage in the frame.
Last season, New Lexington and Coshocton squared off with January 28, 2022 at Coshocton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 27, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook . Click here for a recap. Coshocton took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on January 28 at Coshocton High School. For results, click here.
