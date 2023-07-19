Larry Allen Wade, age 70, of Fredericktown, Ohio passed away July 16, 2023 at his home following a year long battle with brain cancer. On April 25, 1953 he was born in Mansfield, Ohio the son of the late Paul Richard Franklin Wade Sr. and Mildred Lucille (Lee) Wade. On September 27, 1978 he married Nora Lee (Waggoner) Wade in Mansfield, Ohio and together they shared 45 years of marriage. Larry has lived in Mansfield for 41 years, Westerville Ohio for five years and then Johnsville/ Fredericktown area for 24 years. Larry had supervised the floor maintenance department at Walmart for 22 years. He also worked as a gas attendant an auto mechanic at Sohio and BP gas stations for 13 years. He enjoyed collecting NASCAR cars trucks, cups, cards and parts off of NASCAR’s at races. He loved going to NASCAR races with his brother Paul and also enjoyed working on his own truck. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a family man who loved people and loved working on cars with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Lee Wade; son, Justin A. (Kiley N.) Wade Sr.; daughter, Jesse M Wade (Ficken); sisters, Margret A Wade and Julia D (Wade) Ray; mother-in-law, Lillie M Conn; brother and sister in law, David and Shari Yaney; brothers-in-law, Jerry Alexander, Donald Waggoner Jr. and Rob Waggoner; grandchildren Kaylin A Wade, Justin A Wade Jr., Violet L Wade, McKenna AJ Wade, Jace LS Butterman, and Elizabeth J Ficken.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 3 PM at Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906. Friends and family may call from 2 to 3 PM and Rev. Michael Maxwell will be conducting the services. Memorial expressions may be made to his wife, Nora Wade.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
