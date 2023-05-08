Gary Bishop

Gary Dean Bishop, 63, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, surrounded by family, after engaging in a mortal combat with esophageal cancer. True to his spirit, he never gave up swinging until there was nothing left to swing at.
Born October 11, 1959 to the late Mary (Ray) Sendelbach and Ezra Bishop in Pikeville, Kentucky, he relocated with his family in 1961 to Tiro. A 1977 graduate of Buckeye Central High School, Gary had served as a delegate to the American Legions Buckeye Boy State in 1976.
He attended Bowling Green State University from 1978-1982, graduating with a degree in Political Science and minoring in English.
During law school he began student internships with both the Toledo Public Defender’s Office and the city of Toledo Prosecutor’s office. Both experiences changed his life. He then went on to graduate from the University of Toledo College of Law.
He was quickly smitten by the love of criminal justice and the passion to seek justice for victim’s, never looking back.
Gary was a proud yet humble member of the Sons of the American Legion for over 25 years. He was also honored to serve as a consultant to the Court Section of the American Legion Buckeye Boys State program.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping in the mountains, getaway cabin weekends, fishing when he could, and a good fire by “Hollywood Boulevard”.
Although never more important than family and loved ones, Gary found his pride in joy in 1976 at the age of 16, his first car, a 1967 Ford Mustang G.T. Fastback, that he kept and enjoyed for the rest of his life.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Melony; children, Ethan Bishop of Findlay, and Janelle (Nathan) Walkden of CO; step-children, Steven (Alicia) Dible of North Baltimore, and Randi (Kurt Munoz) Dible of Fostoria; sisters, Delores (Ron) Viers, and Janet (Vernon) Fernandes; twin brother, Larry Bishop, and brother Wm. Tracy (Barb) Patton.
A celebration of Gary’s life will take place at Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby, June 3, 2023 from 2:00PM-4:00PM.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter at P.O. Box 1524 Mansfield, OH 44901, or to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave. W, Ontario, OH 44906
