Gary Bishop

Gary Dean Bishop, 63, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, surrounded by family, after engaging in a mortal combat with esophageal cancer. True to his spirit, he never gave up swinging until there was nothing left to swing at.

Born October 11, 1959 to the late Mary (Ray) Sendelbach and Ezra Bishop in Pikeville, Kentucky, he relocated with his family in 1961 to Tiro.  A 1977  graduate of Buckeye Central High School, Gary had served as a delegate to the American Legions Buckeye Boy State in 1976.

