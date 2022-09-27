Eleanor Mae Broomhall

Eleanor Mae (Pemberton) Broomhall, age 102, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Ontario Estates.
Born March 9, 1920 in Shelby to Russell and Agnes (Taylor) Pemberton, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1938 graduate of Shelby High School Eleanor had been employed as a secretary for the American Red Cross for over twenty years. She also worked with Dr. John McHugh in the "Polio Pioneer" immunization program for the city of Shelby.
Eleanor was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She also belonged to Johnny Appleseed Questers Antique Club, serving as past president and treasurer and was also first treasurer for the Ohio State Questers. For many years, Eleanor was very involved with the Girl Scout programs and the Girl Scout house. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing and playing bridge with her bridge club for forty years.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law Kort E. and Gloria J. Broomhall of Ada, Michigan; five nieces and nephews, Janet (Denny) Bemiller of Wadsworth, Paula Maier of Sylvania, Craig (Sue) Williams of Perrysville, Lois (Don) Holley of Brenham, Texas, Mary Jane Alderman of Cypress, Texas; two great nephews and five great nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Broomhall in 2007; her sister, Jean Ann Williams in 2021; two infant children and two nephews, Mike Maier and David Innes.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held immediately following at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Reverend Daniel Orr will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Richland County Humane Society 3025 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH 44906.
