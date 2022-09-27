Whitley_Ramey__Eleanor_Mae_Broomhall_48ad3a02-b374-46d8-90f8-e4da65982144_img

Eleanor Mae Broomhall

Eleanor Mae (Pemberton) Broomhall, age 102, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Ontario Estates. 

Born March 9, 1920 in Shelby to Russell and Agnes (Taylor) Pemberton, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1938 graduate of Shelby High School Eleanor had been employed as a secretary for the American Red Cross for over twenty years. She also worked with Dr. John McHugh in the "Polio Pioneer" immunization program for the city of Shelby. 

