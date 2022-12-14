Judge Steve McKinley

Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley is interested in a vacant seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. (Submitted photo)

 BerthaBishop

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley will meet Wednesday with Gov. Mike DeWine's chief legal counsel to discuss an opening on the Ohio Supreme Court.

"I am interested in having a hand in helping to define the Ohio Constitution," McKinley told Richland Source. "I think that's an important thing at this point, defining it according to history and context."

McKinley

Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley speaks with county commissioners in November. (Richland Source file photo)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"