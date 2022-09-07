ontario0907

Ontario City Council members read the ordinance allowing the city to prepare an application for a lead pipe inventory and mapping grant at their meeting Sept. 7. If the application is approved, the city could receive up to $50,000 of state funds to help plan the future replacement of lead pipes.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

ONTARIO -- Ontario City Council voted Wednesday night to apply for a state grant program that aims to help communities reduce the number of lead pipes they have servicing public water systems.

According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the H2Ohio initiative may grant up to $50,000 for projects of identifying and mapping lead service line information to prepare for future replacement of lead pipes.

Tags