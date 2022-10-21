MANSFIELD -- In the past, the Mansfield Branch NAACP under the leadership of the late Wayne McDowell Criminal Justice chair had annual town hall meetings in collaboration with the Cleveland EEOC.
NAACP has announced that Criminal Justice Chair, Alomar Davenport is resuming town hall meetings.
The Town Hall Meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 24. The meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will be held at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, 43 W. 3rd St. Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
This will be an opportunity for the community to hear introductions and overviews from Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) about services offered, that includes compliance assistance, outreach, and education.
Personnel from the EEOC, OFCCP and NAACP, will be on hand to answer questions.
NAACP Mansfield Branch requests that community members attend, and please share this information with workers, job seekers, advocacy groups, and anyone else that benefit from attending.
This meeting is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. To register contact: Anne Rhodes, Communications, Press & Publicity Chair NAACP Mansfield Unit 419-522-3001 arhodes@mrcpl.org or use the link below:
NAACP Mansfield Unit #3190 holds its monthly membership meetings the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Umadaop 215 N. Trimble Rd. attendance is open to the public and interested individuals may become members then. For immediate membership contact the office at 419-522-9894.