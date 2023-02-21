Mansfield Fire Department

Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening approved a new three-year contract with the International Association of Firefighters Local 266.

The 80-member union also apparently has a "letter of acknowledgement" from the city administration — separate from the new contract — that its members will each receive $6,000 one-time bonuses similar to those received by Mansfield police officers in 2022.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"