MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
However, Lyndhurst attorney Donald Jaffee, appointed by the State Employment Relations Board to provided fact-finding services, noted in his Dec. 15 report that the fire department has not experienced the same staffing shortage as seen by the city's police division.
"There is no question that this payment represents disparate treatment between the police and the fire personnel, but not every instance of disparate treatment is illegal," Jaffee wrote.
The fact-finder cited the city's manpower strength report for both departments between Aug. 31, 2020, to July 14, 2022.
"During that two-year period, the police department had a budgeted strength of 87 (average 85.83) but had an actual strength average of 76.83. There were no months when the police were over budget during this period, but it was under budget strength in every (month) of the 24-month period," Jaffee wrote.
"During the same 24 months, the fire (department) budgeted strength was an average of 90.38 and an actual strength of 90.29. It was over budget strength in 18 of 24 months and under budget strength (in) six of the 24-month period," the fact-finder wrote.
The city used $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to award police officer bonuses in March in an apparent attempt to stave off manpower loses in an already short-staffed department.
"There is no question that the allocation of the COVID $600,000 could have been allocated in a variety of ways, but that process and decision is within the discretion of the city's legislative body and not subject to this fact-finder's choices in the absence of a clear abuse of discretion or illegality. Such factors do no appear to be present here," Jaffee wrote.
The fact-finder recommended more of a middle ground between the union and the city in terms of salary increases during the three-year contract.
The IAFF, which represents captains, lieutenants and firefighters in the MFD, had sought the same 7.75 percent first-year increase given to police officers and then 2.5 percent increases in each of the second and third years.
The city proposed a 3 percent increase in the first year and then 2.75 percent in the second and third years.
Jaffee wrote that comparables were argued by both parties. His recommendation was a 4 percent increase in each of the three years.
"A factor taken into consideration is that we are in an inflationary period greater than experienced in previous years," he wrote. "For example, for 2023, based on the 2022 GPI, Social Security benefits are increased 8.3 percent, the largest increase in decades."
The city's contract with the union expired March 31 and negotiations have been ongoing. SERB referred the case to Jaffee on May 2. The fact-finder met with the two sides on Sept. 7 to help mediate unresolved issues.
"Unfortunately, the issues were not resolved at mediation and a fact-finding session was held between the two parties and the fact-finder on Oct. 27," Jaffee wrote. "That session concluded with the parties informally pursuing negotiations and to schedule another fact-finding hearing, if necessary."
The fact-finder reported that the city and union were able to agree to a substantial number of issues by tentative agreement. Another fact-finding hearing was conducted Nov. 30 on issues where agreement was not reached.
According to Jaffee, the two sides had come to an agreement on 26 articles in the tentative agreement. In addition to the retention bonuses and salary increase, the fact-finder made recommendations in the following unresolved areas:
Article 11 (probationary period) -- The current contract said no probationary employee shall be considered for minimum manning purposes until between four and six months after obtaining certifications.
The union proposed eliminating the four-to-six month time frames found in 11.2 and replace it with, "have completed at least 35 (24-hour) shifts after obtaining the Fire Fighter II and EMT certifications."
The city objected and proposed deleting 11.2 on the basis there is no present contractual minimum manning provision.
"The fact-finder is of the view that the scope of probationary training and the time lines applicable are within the scope of management rights," Jaffee wrote in recommending current contract language be retained.
Article 19 (paid leaves of absence and sick leave accrual) -- The fact-finder recommended retention of the article in its current contract language. That means firefighters shall accrue sick leave at a rate of .0769 hours for each non-overtime hour in active pay status. Firefighters hired after April 1, 2014, accrue sick leave at a rate of .0577 hours each non-overtime hour worked.
Article 21 (uniform allowance) -- The current contract calls for each firefighter to be given $1,000 annually in a uniform maintenance allowance. The union proposed an increase to $1,500, since the uniform allowance has not been changed since 1980. The city proposed no increase.
Jaffee wrote an increase is justified and recommended the amount be changed to $1,250 annually.
New article (waiver in case of emergency) -- The city proposed a new article addressing procedures when an emergency has been declared by governmental authorities.
"For example, time limits for grievances are suspended, overtime pay requirements are suspended and all work rules can be suspended," Jaffee wrote. "There is no language in the current contract which deals with this situation."
The fact-finder agreed with the city that the proposal is appropriate, but said "it is too abbreviated" in its current form and said the issue should be reviewed by the city's Labor-Management committee.
Jaffee did not recommend inclusion of the "waiver in case of emergency" article in the contract.
