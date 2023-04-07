BibleWalk last supper

BibleWalk's "Last Supper" scene offers a brief description of each disciple seated at the table. 

MANSFIELD — When Julie Hardin reads the Bible, she feels a sense of peace and divine strength. 

Hardin said people often feel similar things when they tour BibleWalk, just north of Mansfield. It's a life-sized wax museum depicting stories from Christianity's holy book. 

BibleWalk is located at 500 Tingley Avenue in Mansfield. A ministry of Diamond Hill Cathedral, the museum is home to 325 wax figures depicting more than 100 scenes from the Bible and church history.

