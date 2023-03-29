MANSFIELD -- The Health Committee of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) #3190, along with many community partners is excited to host the 24th annual Minority Health Fair.
• Advocates for equal access to health education, care, treatment, and research for all Americans
• Sponsors health-related activities such as health forums, fairs and workshops, highlighting issues of importance to people of color, and
• Supports health initiatives of the NAACP.
This 24th annual event will be held Saturday April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Ave, Mansfield, Ohio.
Health care providers, businesses, and community organizations are invited to participate in the event by setting up an informational booth, making a monetary or, in-kind, or event supplies donation to the event, as well as sharing the information about the event within their networks. There are also sponsorship opportunities available.
The annual Minority Health Fair has historically drawn a large crowd and we are again counting on the community at large to make sure that this tradition continues. This is an excellent opportunity to make connections with the community.
To complete an online vendor application, or to make a donation go to: MHF Registration, send an email info@naacpmansfieldoh.org, or complete the attached registration form.
Community members of all ages are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to speak with health care workers, visit vendors and pick up swag and increase their knowledge of health care issues in a welcoming and festive setting.
“We are looking forward to a fun and informative day, collaboration, unity and community love is our focus,” said Christa Harris, NAACP Health Committee Chair. for more information, please contact Christa Harris: 419-610-6257 or christamp7@gmail.com.