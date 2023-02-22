Mansfield is Godsfield logo

The community is invited to participate in the March of Prayer activities in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD — The fifth annual March of Prayer will fill 40 nights with worship and prayer, each night hosted by a different church, as a commitment to the unity they have in Jesus.

The churches, which affiliate with more than 20 denominations and associations, each will offer worship in their particular, authentic style, inviting the community to join in prayer and praise.

