MANSFIELD — The fifth annual March of Prayer will fill 40 nights with worship and prayer, each night hosted by a different church, as a commitment to the unity they have in Jesus.
The churches, which affiliate with more than 20 denominations and associations, each will offer worship in their particular, authentic style, inviting the community to join in prayer and praise.
The services begin each night at 6 p.m., except March 9 and 25, and five of the services are during Holy Week leading to Easter, and will offer prayer for a variety of topics and concerns, including local ministries, community leadership, and national issues, with an special focus on victims of addiction and the path of recovery.
Of special interest will be the creation of the Jericho Wall of Remembrance and Recovery, planned for this summer at a retaining wall next to a parking area east of First Christian Church, on West Dickson Ave, near West Third and Bowman Streets.
Fundraising will begin in March, with artists’ painting in the Summer and dedication during Mental Health Month in September. The Planning Committee includes representatives of the City Arts Council, local churches, Mansfield Council, Volunteers of America and Mansfield Rotary Club.
Information is available at www.JerichoWall.info.
“I know of no other event just like this,” says the Rev. Paul Lintern, who again organized this year’s March of Prayer.
“It is often that churches in any city will have cooperative worship services, for special occasions, and it is not unusual for a church to host nightly prayer events indefinitely, but I am yet to find any community that will schedule a prayer service at a different location so many nights in a row.”
The first March of Prayer, in 2019, filled every night in March, then was continued for another 19 days until Easter, because of other churches wanting to join in, using the theme, “Mansfield is Godsfield,” then “Richland is God’s Land.”
The next year, was cut short by COVID after 16 days, but continued for 45 days through nightly “living room” prayer services offered on the Godsfield Facebook page, which still keeps participants up-to-date on March of Prayer services and local church events.
The last two years have filled March, and added nightly services during Holy Week, concluding with the Sunrise Service at Kingwood Center on Easter morning.
One of the special parts of each service occurs when guests from other congregations are invited to offer blessings for that evening’s hosting church.
“God moves in a community when its people come together to pray; several ministries along Park Avenue West, including ARC Empowerment Center, Rubies, and Elijah’s House, can safely be described as Godsfield ministries, as many congregations helped to start and maintain these addiction-related ministries,” according to Lintern.
“This is a remarkable opportunity for people to visit churches they are curious about, and to join in singing and prayer with their Godsfield partners.”
March of Prayer
2023 Schedule
All Services begin at 6 p.m. unless noted
Follow on Godsfield Facebook Page
Wednesday, March 1 — The MAC, 291 W. Cook Rd.
Thursday, March 2 — Journey Life Center, 2578 Springmill Rd.
Friday, March 3 — First Baptist Church, 4534 St. Rte. 13, Bellville
Saturday, March 4 — Southside Christian, 2055 Middle-Bellville
Sunday, March 5 — Church Requel, 2 Marion Ave.
Monday, March 6 — Recovery Road, 378 Park Ave. West (ARC)
Tuesday, March 7 — Linden Road Presbyterian, 124 S Linden Rd.
Wednesday, March 8 — Holy Trinity Lutheran, 525 W. Cook Rd.
Thursday, March 9 — First UMC, 12 N. Diamond, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 10 — Fusion Lexington, 2200 Industrial Parkway
Saturday, March 11 — St. Luke’s Point of Grace, 2 Marion Ave.
Sunday, March 12 — Potter’s House, 374 Willowood Dr. East
Monday, March13 — Grace Fellowship, 365 Straub Road East
Tuesday, March 14 — Fusion Madison. 2170 Park Ave. East
Wednesday, March 15 — Freedom Ridge, 2200 Bedford Blvd, Ontario
Thursday, March 16 — ARC Empowerment Center, 378 Park Ave. West
Friday, March 17 — Really Recovered, at MAC, 291 W. Cook Rd.
Saturday, March 18 — Faith United Methodist, Rte 96 across from Crestview
Sunday, March 19 — Open Bible, 1150 Rayfield Dr.
Monday, March 20 — Ontario United Methodist, 3540 PAW
Tuesday, March 21 — Kingdom Grace Fellowship, 105 Reba Ave.
Wednesday, March 22 — Abundant Life, 1085 Bedford Blvd, Ontario
Thursday, March 23 — Salvation Army, 47 S. Main St.
Friday, March 24 — Christian Life, 961 Springmill St.
Saturday, March 25 — Sar Shalom, 2510 W. Fourth St., 10;30 a.m.
Sunday, March 26 — Oakland Lutheran, 2045 Olivesburg Rd.
Monday, March 27 — Lexington Church of the Cross, 236 Otterbein
Tuesday, March 28 — Clay Memorial Lutheran, Bowman and Amoy East
Wednesday, March 29 — Paradise, 87 Illinois Ave N.
Thursday, March 30 — Belmont Community — 1119 Belmont Ave.
Friday, March 31 — Mansfield South Park Pavilion, 100 Brinkerhoff Ave.
Saturday, April 1 — Come Together in One Accord, 525 W. Cook Rd.
Sunday, April 2 — MIMA, Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave., 4 p.m.
Monday, April 3 — First Christian, 200 W. Third St., at Jericho Wall
Tuesday, April 4 — Providence Baptist, 112 W. Sixth St.
Wednesday, April 5 — GracePoint Lexington, 1887 W. Cook Rd.
Thursday, April 6 — Main Street UMC, 230 S. Main St. , 7 p.m.
Friday, April 7 — Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 — First English Lutheran, 53 PAW, vigil, time tba
Sunday, April 9 — Kingwood Center — 7 a.m.