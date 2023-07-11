High school wasn't quite right for Alicia Galilei. She tried city schools and non-traditional learning, but the hectic nature of life outside the classroom walls often became overwhelming, leading her to drop out during her ninth-grade year.
Now, at 34 years old, Galilei has not only returned to education but fully immersed herself in it, falling in love with learning and finding solace in problem-solving.
"Who wants to go to school? I want to go to school," Galilei exclaimed.
In 2018, Galilei moved to Mansfield with her four children. It was there that she noticed numerous signs advertising the ASPIRE program offered by Mansfield Adult Education. She was unable to ignore them.
She took her first step in 2020, but her responsibilities as a mother took precedence. Although a break was needed to help her daughter with her living situation, she was determined not to give up and returned when she felt ready. She took a test that is a prerequisite to starting classes for her GED. Her scores were remarkably high.
"Before, I didn't see myself going anywhere. Maybe a gas station. Maybe a McDonald's. I've worked a couple of warehouse jobs, but nothing fits with four kids. In November, I was working at a gas station for 50 hours a week. The kids were acting out, no one was communicating," Galilei explained.
"So I said to myself, 'There's no way that this can continue. If I can go to school while they go to school, that's going to have to be my next move,'" she added.
So, she enrolled in Mansfield Adult Education. Soon enough, Galilei and her children were completing their assignments together, with her son eagerly looking forward to their reading time. Collaborating with her fellow classmates taught her the importance of respecting that students of any age work at their own pace, emphasizing the value of patience. Through her education, she discovered that rushing for answers isn't always the best approach, as it doesn't come naturally. In fact, her mantra became "My peace. My pace. My path."
Reflecting on her experience, Galilei believes her most significant takeaway was gaining self-awareness and realizing that she can achieve all her desires and more—a notion she once doubted.
"I've been in Mansfield for about five years now. I couldn't find my spot, my people, my place. I went to work, took the kids to the park. It was always just us. But now I've found it," Galilei shared.
"Now there's not a day I don't talk or intervene or help someone with their homework. I couldn't have said that five years ago," she added.
Galilei has obtained her GED but has no intention of stopping her education. She aims to continue taking various classes solely for the purpose of gaining knowledge and expanding her skill set. Ultimately, she hopes to secure an office job using the expertise and certifications she acquired through the C.O.S.T. program, such as NRF Customer Service and Sales, Microsoft® Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
If you or someone you know is interested in starting on this path, visit Mansfield Adult Education’s website and read about their various programs. They currently serve Richland, Ashland, and Crawford counties. Call 419-525-6380.
"Hurdles and barriers still exist, but they don't affect me as they once did. My glass is half full now," Galilei expressed.