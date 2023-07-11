alicia and children - 1

Alicia alongside her four children.

High school wasn't quite right for Alicia Galilei. She tried city schools and non-traditional learning, but the hectic nature of life outside the classroom walls often became overwhelming, leading her to drop out during her ninth-grade year.

Now, at 34 years old, Galilei has not only returned to education but fully immersed herself in it, falling in love with learning and finding solace in problem-solving.

Alicia delivering a speech during her graduation.

