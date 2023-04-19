Pioneer winners

From left, Gabriel Melvin, Devon Fallen, and Bryce Browning were among the Pioneer students to earn awards.

SHELBY -- Students in the Cyber Security and Information Technology Support programs at PCTC recently participated in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional State Conferences competing for an opportunity at the National Leadership Conference.

Three Pioneer students are advancing to the National level: Gabriel Melvin, (Home school, and lives in Mansfield); Bryce Browning, (Celeryville Christian High School; and Devon Fallen, (Galion High School).