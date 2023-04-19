SHELBY -- Students in the Cyber Security and Information Technology Support programs at PCTC recently participated in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional State Conferences competing for an opportunity at the National Leadership Conference.
Three Pioneer students are advancing to the National level: Gabriel Melvin, (Home school, and lives in Mansfield); Bryce Browning, (Celeryville Christian High School; and Devon Fallen, (Galion High School).
They will be attending the National BPA conference in Anaheim, California, from April 26 to 30.
Business Professionals of America is a premier Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO). This organization prepares high school students for careers in business, finance, management information systems, and other related fields.
It provides students with invaluable skill development and the opportunity to make personal connections. Advisors Dan Foss and Fritz Fagan have been instrumental with this opportunity and are very proud of these three students who are juniors at PCTC.
Gabriel Melvin placed 1st in Linux Operation System Fundamentals. Bryce Browning placed 1st and Devon Fallen placed 2nd in Computer Security. Pioneer was represented well with the top two places, in addition to Browning finishing in the Top 20 National level for Virtual Cyber Security/Digital Forensics.
Honorable mention went to seven additional BPA competitors who placed in the Top 10 of the state. Each received an award and medallion to celebrate their success.
The students are Austin Bechtler, from Crestview, (6th place), Julian Diaz, and Ezekiel Sexton from Lexington, (tied for 10th place), Collin Dingus, from Crestview, (7th & 8th place), Matthew Kaylor, from Lexington, (10th place), Jason Lambert, from Goal Digital Academy, (10th place), and Michael Paavo-Taylor, also (10th).