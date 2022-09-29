MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governor’s held its regular monthly meeting on September 28, 2022.
The highlight from the meeting included a presentation from Dr. Mark Burke, Executive Director of Achievement & Leadership. Dr. Burke provided an update on the leadership professional development and supports for districts which including administrators, students, and staff.
The Leadership Supports have expanded and are now being implemented in 11 client districts. Supports include: professional development for school administrators, mission and vision creation, district strategic planning, new administrator mentoring, facilitating school improvement initiatives, and leadership development for athletes.
Services include strategic planning, mission and vision creation, and co-planning to co-serve all students. Leadership Supports are serving two non-client districts.
“I would like to commend Dr. Burke for his efforts in providing customized support for our districts related to Leadership. Schools need a strong administration team, and Dr. Burke is here to help support and grow our area leaders. This not only includes adults but our students as well,” said Kevin Kimmel, the Superintendent.
MOESC will be conducting a safety drill. This drill will be used to find areas of refinement (weakness) and reinforcement (strengthens) on October 14, 2023 from 10:30-11:30 am. Afterward, MOESC will be taking further steps to strengthen our emergency responses.
MOESC will host our second annual Student Leadership Conference on November 16, 2022. We anticipate that we will be hosting over 350 students and 50 adults for this.
In January of 2023, MOESC will be hosting an Aspiring School Leader training that will be a 5 part series. This event will assist educators in preparing to assume a school administrator and director position in the 2023-2024 school year. Lastly, MOESC will be hosting a Hiring Fair on January 4th and 5th in the new year. This event will be open to client and member districts and will assist districts in filling their current and future vacancies.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.