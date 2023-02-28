polak in front of white house.jpg

Mansfield's Brandon Polak, 16, recently represented Ohio as a YMCA Youth Advocate in Washington D.C.

MANSFIELD — Brandon Polak got to put his political advocacy skills to the test on Capitol Hill this month. 

A junior at Mansfield Senior High School and member of the city of Mansfield parks board, Polak represented the state of Ohio during this year's YMCA Youth Advocate Program.

polak and jd vance.jpg

Brandon Polak, right, poses for a photo with Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio). 
polak in front of capitol.jpg

