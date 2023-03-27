ASPIRE graduates
Ashley Ryland, Felicia Perkins, April Gregory (COST Instructor), Jacob Shetler, Antonio Lawhorn, and Ben Shetler (seated)
 

At one point in her life, she described herself as “broken and shattered into pieces, lost on what to do.” But Felicia Perkins, 43, a student at Mansfield Adult Education’s ASPIRE, found herself able to put those pieces together with enormous amounts of strength.

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.