At one point in her life, she described herself as “broken and shattered into pieces, lost on what to do.” But Felicia Perkins, 43, a student at Mansfield Adult Education’s ASPIRE, found herself able to put those pieces together with enormous amounts of strength.
One week before her twenty-first birthday, Perkins experienced the loss of her daughter. What followed was a world that included social security, medications to help her with her depression and anxiety, and addiction.
“But I don’t want to give you a big sob story,” Perkins said.
She chooses to look back on her past and make it powerful, using it as a force for growth. As of now, she works for PR Machine Works in Ontario on the maintenance crew. Perkins has chosen to not only advance her education through ASPIRE’s variety of programs, but become a guiding light to those around her.
“I have my kids and my grandchildren. My little seven-year-old granddaughter, we’re best friends. People look to me for all the answers, you know?” Perkins said.
In 2019, Perkins discovered ASPIRE. She began to take classes to further her education, including the WorkKeys test. She remembers one of her teachers, Louis Tommelleo, fondly.
“I tell you what, they don’t make a better human being than that guy right there,” Perkins said. “I wanted to give up, I kept telling him ‘I’m not gonna pass, I’m not gonna pass.’”
“They’re all amazing teachers, Lou took that extra mile with me. Someone had to, and it was him.”
Despite her personal doubts, on March 1st, Perkins has even completed the C.O.S.T program offered through Mansfield Adult Education and Madison Adult Career Center (MACC). This program teaches customer service and computer skills, including certifications in NRF Customer Service & Sales, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Once a student passes both the WorkKeys test and the C.O.S.T program, they will be granted their Ohio Adult High School Diploma.
Ben Shelter gained an interest in the program as well when he learned his brother was also participating. He describes the sign-up process as very simple and involving little paperwork. He utilizes his skills daily as he currently works in an office setting.
“It’s really helped me do my job, so that’s been awesome,” Shelter said. “I never had my high school diploma or college degree. I figured it’d be good for me to go back and get educated to better myself for society and for the workforce.”
By making things like the C.O.S.T program available as new avenues for adults to get their diplomas, those like Perkins and Shelter find themselves excited and motivated to further their education.
To get your certificate through the C.O.S.T program, you must pass your WorkKeys Test first. Free tutoring is available. If you’ve already passed or are just looking to participate in C.O.S.T, call Mansfield Adult Education at 419-525-6380x2 and a staff member will be there to guide you every step of the way.
Classes run April 18 - June 27 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am-2pm. 90% attendance required. For more information, click here.
“I think it’s important to keep it up and the work they’re doing there is really, really great,” Shelter said.