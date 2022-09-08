Cadence Fairchild

Shelby FFA president Cadence Fairchild is branching out into the mums business.

SHELBY -- A couple of years ago Dick Friebel gave Cadence Fairchild the opportunity to grow 25 extra mums as a summer project.

Cadence took the knowledge and experience last year to grow over 2,000 mums that she sold last fall.

Fairchild's Garden Market

Fairchild's Garden Market can be found on State Route 61 North next to Details Hair Salon and across from Sportsmen’s Den. Cadence Fairchild, pictured here, is spearheading the business.

