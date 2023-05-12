SHELBY -- Dr. Marissa Miller has been with The Shelby Foundation since 2016, acting as its vice-chair since 2021. At its annual meeting on April 19, the Shelby dentist was selected the Foundation’s new board chairperson.
The Foundation has grown exponentially over the years, and outgoing chairperson Ann Downs spent her two-year term focusing on internal sustainability and implementing policies that position the Foundation to resiliently endure the future.
Ann Downs was the former board chair at the Shelby Foundation.
Shelby Foundation board member Cody Albert
Shelby Foundation board member Jay Baker
Andrea Wilkins is a Shelby Foundation board member.
Dr. Marissa Miller is the board chair at the Shelby Foundaiton.
According to the Foundation, Downs’ business acumen and knowledge have allowed the organization to implement scalable procedures and policies that will adapt as its portfolio, outreach, and impact continue to expand.
“Ann is a business owner, and she understands the importance of governing procedures that make the Foundation strong today and for many years to come,” Foundation Director Carrie Kemerer stated.
Even though Ms. Downs is no longer in the chair role, she will still be an active member of the Board.
Also, at the annual meeting, three board members attended their last meeting, having served the maximum allotted nine years. Cody Albert, Jay Baker, and Andrea Wilkins have served at the Foundation since 2014 and oversaw substantial growth and significant impact.
“We have been fortunate to have these outstanding members so dedicated to serving our organization," Miller said. "They are leaving us financially stable and prosperous, which allows us to have a real impact.
"Because of their leadership, the entire community is benefitting.”