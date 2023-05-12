Marissa Miller

Dr. Marissa Miller is the board chair at the Shelby Foundaiton.

SHELBY --  Dr. Marissa Miller has been with The Shelby Foundation since 2016, acting as its vice-chair since 2021. At its annual meeting on April 19, the Shelby dentist was selected the Foundation’s new board chairperson.

The Foundation has grown exponentially over the years, and outgoing chairperson Ann Downs spent her two-year term focusing on internal sustainability and implementing policies that position the Foundation to resiliently endure the future.

GALLERY: Shelby Foundation

Tags