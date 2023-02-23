ja01.jpg

Representatives from North Central State College talk to students at the first in-person Junior Achievement "Inspire to Hire" event Feb. 23. More than 50 local organizations offered information and activities for high school students at Fairhaven Hall.

ONTARIO — High school students had the opportunity to practice CPR, bricklaying and their interview skills all in Fairhaven Hall Thursday. 

About 700 students from 12 area schools visited the first in-person Junior Achievement “Inspire to Hire” event with more than 50 local companies.

