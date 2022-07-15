MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Michelle Swaim is the most recent addition to its team of professionals.
“For the last 10 years,” Michelle recalls, “I have been a nurse. I am used to advocating for people and their families when they are at their most vulnerable state.”
Michelle wants to turn those experiences into resources for those buying or selling a house.
“It can be stressful, I want to take the stress out of it for you so you can focus more on your career, family or whatever your needs may be during that time.”
When asked why a real estate career, she said, “I love working with people and have always had a passion for old houses including the unique character of each home. I appreciate the way some families can fit perfectly into a home & others revise it to fit their needs.”
She enjoys making people happy, and believes what better way is there than helping them find a place to call home.
Even though Michelle grew up in Galion and lived there most of her life, she looks forward to serving families in central and north central Ohio. How can she help sellers?
She replied, “I have a great eye for organization, decorating, & staging areas. I have three amazing kids, they are my whole world. I enjoy hiking, camping, kayaking, photography, and love antique furniture.”
Knowing that there are several real estate brokerages in the area, Michelle commented, “I had a list of the qualities I wanted in the company that I would be working for and the different types of people I wanted to spend my days with.”
After she met with Pete Haring, owner/broker, she felt like it was a simple decision to join his team.
“His morals & vision at Haring Realty were exactly what I was looking for,” she said.
