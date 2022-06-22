Malabar Intermediate School pool to be open again Saturday, June 25

The indoor pool at Malabar Intermediate School at 205 W. Cook Road was opened to the public for free on June 18 and will be open again Saturday, June 25.

Mark Abrams, the city's parks and recreation department superintendent, said "only about four families" came on June 18, though the high temperature was only in the high 60s.

The temperature this Saturday is expected to again be near 90.

The Malabar pool will be open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. using lifeguards from the YMCA of North Central Ohio-Mansfield.

Admission is free.