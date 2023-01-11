Jean Taddie

Jean Taddie, transit development manager for the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, discusses the Richland County Transit 10-year development plan.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A series of pop-up events are planned in the next few weeks to gain greater public input into Richland County Transit's 10-year transit development plan.

"We are hot and heavy in the public input process," RLS & Associates representative Megan Matheny told RCT board members on Wednesday morning. "We are excited about the public engagement effort."

Download PDF Popup surveys

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"