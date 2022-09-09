Richland County website

A partial view of the Richland County government website.

MANSFIELD -- Property records and a check on who's in jail are the two most popular pages on the Richland County government website.

That's according to Matt Hill, head of the county IT department, who met Thursday morning with county commissioners.

