MANSFIELD -- Deanna West-Torrence made sure Michael Webb saw all of Mansfield when the housing study expert was here on Friday.
In fact, the founder and CEO of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative drove the van taking him around the city.
Webb was here for an initial visit with Richland County leaders and stakeholders funding a $100,000 comprehensive, countywide housing study being led by Richland County Regional Planning.
Webb, a Lima native who earned a doctorate in geography at The Ohio State University, was selected by Community Science to lead an effort local officials hope will be wrapped up by November.
The Maryland-based firm was chosen for the project being funded by local governments and organizations.
The goal is to acquire baseline data on the local housing situation; assess needs now and 10 years into the future; identify obstacles that could prevent development; and develop policies and procedures to address those concerns.
"I think (Webb's visit) was very enlightening," Jotika Shetty, executive director of RCRP, said during a meeting of the organization's executive committee.
"He visited most of the communities around Richland County. He said Bellville could be the next New Albany (soon to be the new home of Intel). He thought it was cute as a button."
Shetty said Webb met with study stakeholders and asked questions about local housing stocks and impressions on what they felt was needed in the community.
"There were no big surprises, but it's still, I think, good to get that feedback from the crowd," Shetty said.
"It was more just kind of getting everybody energized, kind of laying what the baseline expectations for this planning process are going to look like," she said.
"He appreciated the drive through Mansfield. Deanna put us in a van and drove all over Mansfield -- the good, the bad and the ugly," Shetty said.
West-Torrence, a member of the executive committee, said one of her goals from the study is ensure "affordable housing" is not pushed into a specific neighborhood.
"I really don't want us to continue to concentrate poverty," West-Torrence said. "I think that when we do a whole low-income (housing) development and we put it in one neighborhood, it's probably not the best thing for us to do.
"We need to mix our incomes. We need to (offer) market-rate housing in the same place so that you can offset some of the subsidized housing. I think it will make for a stronger overall (community)."
For example, West-Torrence suggested sites developed for multi-family should likely include some designated for low-income residents and some at current market rate.
"We just to really be mindful of that ... that we aren't saying, 'This is the (low-income) neighborhood. So we will do all low-income housing here.' It's probably not the best thing," West-Torrence said.
West-Torrence also spoke with Webb about amenities available in the city neighborhoods, including a lack of grocery stores and neighborhood schools on the the north end.
Webb's dissertation explored facilitating relationships between city governments, non-profits, anchor institutions (i.e. universities, hospitals), community groups and residents to revitalize disinvested communities.
West-Torrence and Shetty said Webb was impressed with the work done by the City of Mansfield and the Richland County Land Bank to demolish deteriorated structures, often leaving green spaces that can be re-developed.
Shetty said the next step is for Webb to deliver a countywide outline for the overall project, which she said would likely come by the end of next week.
She said a county-wide engagement event with Webb would likely be scheduled in July as the project continues.
The study will look at areas such as demographics, the need for housing types, coordination of services, rental housing, housing insecurity, aging housing stock, new housing development and housing programs.
According to the group, the study will analyze the housing stock and housing market in Richland County, inventory existing housing resources, identify gaps in the housing market, identify trends that may affect the housing market over time and assist in the development of strategies to address current and future needs.