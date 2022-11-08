Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks during a City Council meeting in August. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield Board of Control on Tuesday approved contracts totaling $4.2 million to replace or rehabilitate about 1,700 feet of a failing, century-old box culvert along East Third Street.

Shelly & Sands was awarded the construction project after submitting a low bid of $3,869,850. The control board also approved K.E. McCartney & Associates to inspect and oversee the project at an amount not to exceed $385,000.

Third Street culvert replacement

Shown above is the existing culvert along East Third Street. In red is the 860-foot portion of the existing culvert that will be completely replaced. The green section, another 840 feet, will have rehabilitative work done. (City of Mansfield illustration)

