MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening approved seeking bids for a $4.5 million project to replace or rehabilitate about 1,700 feet of a failing, century-old box culvert along East Third Street.

"It's a very big project," city engineer Bob Bianchi told council during a utilities committee meeting. "This project has been (in development) for about a year and a half.

Shown above is the existing culvert along East Third Street. In red is the 860-foot portion of the existing culvert that will be completely replaced. The green section, another 840 feet, will have rehabilitative work done. (City of Mansfield illustration)
