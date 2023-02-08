Westinghouse down

All that remains of the former five-story, Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is piles of rubble that are being cleared away.

MANSFIELD -- The city's east skyline looked far different Wednesday morning.

And far better.

