Mansfield Westinghouse at 100
Buy Now

MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century.

Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"