Medal of Honor: Lexington native performed heroics during Sherman's 'March to the Sea'

David Cockley was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army' 10th Cavalry Regiment when he earned the Congressional Medal of Honor in Georgia in 1864. Cockley, born in Lexington, is interred inside this mausoleum at the Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
Cockley performed heroically in the battle of Waynesboro, Ga., that helped open the way to Savannah during Sherman's scorched-earth campaign that helped to finally break the will of the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War.
In fact, Cockley, born in Lexington, became the third Richland County native to that point to win a Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroics on Dec. 4.
The 10th Ohio Cavalry, organized at Camp Cleveland and Camp Chase beginning in October 1862, was sent to Nashville, Tenn, and then Murfreesboro, Tenn., in the spring of 1863.
After capturing the city in September 1864, Sherman, a native of Lancaster, Ohio, marched his three armies totaling nearly 100,000 troops southeast through Georgia.
There was little organized military response to his 250-mile drive through the Peach State.
That was not always the case, witness the battle of Waynesboro.
As Sherman's infantry marched southeast, Kilpatrick's cavalry provided an effective screen, moving more northeasterly.
Some 155 miles into the march, Kilpatrick's 6,000-member cavalry was in the process of burning a wooden railroad bridge on Nov. 26, north of Waynesboro.
But they were driven off by a smaller Confederate cavalry force under the command of Gen. Joseph Wheeler, who was born in nearby Augusta and was the best Confederate cavalry leader in the "western theater" during the Civil War, earning the nickname "Fighting Joe."
Kilpatrick entered Waynesboro the next day and destroyed a train of rail cars and other private property before Wheeler's troops harassed and pushed them out again.
At dawn on Nov. 28, Wheeler's 4,000-strong cavalry attacked Kilpatrick's camp south of Waynesboro and drove him southwest.
Annoyed by Wheeler's harassment, Kilpatrick sent his entire division to destroy the Confederate force on Dec. 4.
In the early morning hours, Kilpatrick, supported by two infantry brigades from the nearby XIV Corps, advanced toward Waynesboro.
Kilpatrick's forces destroyed several defensive barricade lines and forced their way into Waynesboro.
Wheeler ordered a charge to allow his remaining forces time to withdraw across Brier Creek and block the road to Augusta.
Cockley, serving with Company L of the 10th Ohio, was acting as an aide-to-camp to a Union general.
But the 21-year-old cavalry officer, born on June 8, 1843, wanted to take the fight to the enemy. He was not comfortable "remaining in the rear with the gear."
He wanted to lead his men into battle.
According to his Medal of Honor citation:
"(Cockley) three times asked permission to join his regiment in a proposed charge upon the enemy. In response to the last request, having obtained such permission, (Cockley) joined his regiment and fought bravely at its head throughout the action."
After furious fighting, Wheeler's forces hastily withdrew.
Finally reaching his objective of Brier Creek, Kilpatrick burned the rail and wagon bridges and withdrew. The supporting infantry brigades marched toward Jacksonboro and rejoined the rest of Baird's division, encamped at Alexander.
They were followed that evening by Kilpatrick's command, which camped at Old Church on the old Quaker Road. Additional fighting over the next few days enabled Sherman to close in on Savannah.
The 10th Ohio continued its service through the end of the Civil War, including the siege of Savannah Dec. 20 and 21 and then continuing north to participate in the Campaign of the Carolinas in 1865 until the war ended in April.
Cockley, who later rose to the rank of captain, was the only member of the 10th Ohio Cavalry Regiment to win the Medal of Honor, an award he received Aug. 2, 1897.
He died on Dec. 26, 1901, at the age of 58, and was buried at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
