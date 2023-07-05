 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland County Heroes
featured

Medal of Honor: Lexington native performed heroics during Sherman's 'March to the Sea'

Richland Heroes - David Cockley

LEXINGTON -- 1st Lt. David L. Cockley was not content to remain safely in the rear as the 10th Ohio Cavalry Regiment took part in Maj. Gen. William Sherman's "March to the Sea" through Georgia in late 1864.

David L. Cockley

1st Lt. David L. Cockley was born in Lexington, Ohio, and won the Medal of Honor during the Civil War as a member of the 10th Ohio Cavalry Regiment. 

One of the most famous campaigns of the Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman marched through Georgia to the Sea. 
Kilpatrick

An artist's rendering of the final cavalry charge of Union troops at Waynesboro, Ga., on Dec. 4, 1864. (Wikipedia photo)
David Cockley

David Cockley was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army' 10th Cavalry Regiment when he earned the Congressional Medal of Honor in Georgia in 1864. Cockley, born in Lexington, is interred inside this mausoleum at the Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred